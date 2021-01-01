From dst electron technological co., ltd
High Standard T120 VHS Tape 4 Pack
Advertisement
Manufacturers Full Lifetime Warranty Using the latest video technology breakthroughs, this High Standard VHS tape formulation is perfect for your daily video recording needs Advanced Avifine formulation and Magnetic Field Control technology assure excellent color tones, image clarity and sonic fidelity The exclusively designed SQ mechanism offers very reliable tape transport Include a handy archive case for easy labeling and storage