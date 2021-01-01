High-Speed Transmission USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter, SATA III Hard Drive Adapter Cable for 2.5-inch SSD and HDD, USB to SATA 2.5-inch Hard.

SSD / HDD SATA to USB 3.0 Converter Minimal design, easy to carry and save space; cover material: plastic ABS; cable length: 19 cm / 7.5 inches Operating system compatibility: Supports Windows XP / Vista / 7/8/10 and Mac OS. Support ultra-fast USB 3.0 data transfer rate to ensure data transfer in the shortest possible time. (The actual transmission rate depends on the capacity of the connected HDD / SSD, up to 3Gbps.) Use a 2.5-inch hard drive or a SATA hard drive as an additional external hard drive. Plug and play, no additional drivers, hot swap, no reboot required. This adapter does not require an additional DC power supply You are satisfied with our service, not just our products. If you are not satisfied with our products for any reason, simply contact the support department for a replacement or refund. We will answer any questions you may have within 24 hours.