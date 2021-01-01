From pacific resources international
High Speed Power Blender with ProBlend Extreme Technology -HR3868/90
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 2. 4 Horsepower motor & uniquely designed blades spins at 35, 000 rpm Hard to blend ingredients are pulverized in seconds resulting in a blend that's smoother and finer compared to leading high speed blenders. Noise reducing dome minimizes blending noise making it 2 times quieter than traditional counter top blenders. From Gentle blending for soft fruits - to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It's up to you with our variable manual speed options. Easy to clean with dishwasher safe parts