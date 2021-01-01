From honeywell international
High Speed HDMI to DVI Adapter Cable 50 Feet Bidirectional HDMI to DVI DVI to HDMI Converter Male to Male Connector Wire Cord Supports HD Video.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Connect your DVI equipped device to an HDMI equipped HDTV or display; Fully compatible with all HDTV formats; Gold plated HDMI A Male to DVI 24+1 Male connector for optimal conductivity Use this adapter cable to convert video signal from HDMI source devices such as Blu-ray player, computer, Apple TV, Roku streaming media player, Play Station PS 4 / 3, Xbox One / 3500 or Nintendo Wii U to monitors with DVI input Supports resolutions at 800x5000, 1024x7508, 1280x1024, 15000x1200, 1920x1200, and 1080p for high resolution LCD and LED monitors Backwards compatible with DVI-D and DVI-I signals, the cable can be used to connect your computer or DVI-equipped device to an HDMI-equipped HDTV or display A professional grade cable for transferring high-bandwidth, uncompressed digital video