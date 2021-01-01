2Pack High Speed HDMI Extension Male to Female HDMI Extender with Ethernet 10 Feet 3D and 4K Resolution Ready

2-pack High Speed HDMI extension cables extend the connection between your Ultra 4K TV (UHD TV), HDTV, monitor, or projector and HDMI source devices such as Blu-ray player, computer, AV receiver, Apple TV, Roku streaming media player, box, Play Station 3/4, and Xbox One/360 Future-proof audio and video connection at home, in the office or conference room with this feature-filled HDMI male to female adapter cable. HDMI extender supports Audio Return Channel (ARC), HDMI Ethernet Channel (HEC), 48 Bit Deep Color, 32 channel audio, HDCP, Dolby True HD 7.1 audio, and 3D video Category 2 Certified HDMI repeater (male to female) supports resolutions up to 4Kx2K (UHD). Convenient and cost-effective 2-pack HDMI extension provides spare or replacement cables to keep in the office, at home, or in the accessory bag Fully compliant with the latest HDMI standard, this HDMI female to male is capable of carrying the increased bandwidth of HDMI 2.0 at 18 Gbps