High-Speed 6 In 1 Multi-port USB Splitter With 4K HDMI 2 USB 3.0 PD Charging Support SD TF Card Reader Compatible For Flash Drive Laptops USB Hub.

Which can not only fast access to your USB devices anytime without taking too much space of your desktop but also easy to fit in any bag or briefcase with your laptop. Extra Tough: High-quality Aluminium case for better heat dissipation, precision-designed for heat resistance and incredible durability. 6 Ports Adapter: Satisfy your basic requirements, it includes 4K*2K HDMI video output,2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 SD card reader, 1 TF card reader, support PD fast charging protocol, the maximum power can reach 100w, which is consistent with the original charger. Aluminum alloy design matches your low profile laptop perfectly and is remarkably durable, Extremely compact design makes it easily portable and saves desktop space. SuperSpeed Data: Sync data at blazing speeds up to 5Gbps-fast enough to transfer an HD movie in seconds, no driver required, easy to use.