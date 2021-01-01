From dodocool
High Speed 4 Ports USB2.0 HUB with USB Charge Port Multi-interface HUB Expander Concentrator for Laptop Computer
Advertisement
Built-in high-performance chips, more stable and secure, expanding more devices. Comply to USB 2.0 specification and up to 480Mbps theoretical transmission speed. Four USB 2.0 ports supporting 4 USB devices used simultaneously. Plug and play, no driver required, compatible with multiple systems. Supports large file transfer, safe and quick. 10T hard disk, with charge port to connect with the USB cable, can drive large-capacity hard disk easily. Supports BC 1.2 quick charge technology, emergency charge formobile phone, power-bank, hand warmer, USB fan, etc. Small size and portable design, suitable for traveling, and meeting your connectivity needs. Multiple lengths optional for different devices, applicable toUSB flash disk, Mouse Keyboard, PC, laptop, tablet, phone, mobile hard disk, etc.