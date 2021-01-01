High Speed 15 Feet USB Extension Cable USB 20 Male to Female 480 Mbps with Builtin Signal Boosted to Connect Keyboard Scanner Printer Webcam

Best Quality Guranteed. USB 2.0 extension cable can extend USB connections by 5 meters (15 feet) between your computer and USB devices thereby giving you the added ability to move away from your desktop while using your VoIP phone or mouse. In line with the USB 2.0 standard, 480Mbps high-speed data transfer rate. Support Win98SE/2000/XP/Vista/Win7/8/10. You can connect USB devices such as printers, keyboards, storage devices, Display Link USB displays, mice and most miscellaneous USB devices from across the room with this 15ft usb cable. USB A Male connector on one end is for plugs into your computer and USB A Female connector on the other is for connects to the cable you need extended. USB extension cable is not used for charging USB devices like smartphone and music players.