High-Sensitivity Adapter USB Hub Docking Station with Power Supply

Both cores use a true high-speed 3.0 chip, which is more powerful The computer system comes with a driver that automatically recognizes the installation and does not require any driver installation. Plug and play, support hot swap function Real high-speed USB3.0 interface, up to 5Gbps, and backward compatible with USB/2.0/1.1 standard specifications Extend the computer's USB3.0 interface to 4 USB3.0 to solve the problem that the USB interface is not enough. Each interface is equipped with independent switches that work independently and do not affect each other This Hub is also equipped with an external power connector for external power. Ensure that the equipment is stable in power supply, meet the needs of high-power equipment, and is easy to use