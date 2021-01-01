High School 2021 Graduation Tees High School Masked Basketball Tee Class of 2021 Graduate Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cool graduation gift idea for basketball lovers, players, and fans of sports. This shirt will make a great top outfit for varsity men and women in junior high, senior high school, and college. Grab this addition to your sports clothes collection. Masked basketball designed tee clothing is perfect for students, kids, youth, boys, girls, and even toddlers who are part of class 2021. Have a t shirt of your favorite sports game that also helps promote safety protocols in quarantine days 2021. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only