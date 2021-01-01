From graduation by design tee company
Graduation By Design Tee Company High School Grad Gifts Him Her Senior Graduation Diploma Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Look at me, getting my high school diploma. This funny high school graduation gift is great for men and women about to graduate the 12th grade. Great gift idea for a graduation party 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only