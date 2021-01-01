EVOC High Performance Systems X1702M (X170KM-G) 17.3' UHD, 3.5 GHz i9-11900K, RTX 3060, 64 GB 3200MHz RAM, 24 TB PCIe SSD

Intel® 11th Generation Rocket Lake i9-11900K 8 Core - 16 Thread Processor, 3.5 GHz (Max Frequency 5.3 GHz), 16 MB Smart Cache with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3060 w/ 6 GB GDDR6 (Max TGP 130W) HIDevolution upgrades the 17.3" Matte UHD, Wide View Angle Display Gaming Laptop by adding Gelid GC Extreme on CPU and GPU for improved performance and optimal system temperature HIDevolution installed PCIe based storage-24 TB (3 x 8 TB) M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD-ensures that you experience the fastest boot up & load times Installed by HIDevolution-64 GB (2 x 32 GB) of fast DDR4 3200MHz dual channel system memory (Speeds subject to system capability)-run memory hungry applications and multitask with ease HIDevolution Promise: Authorized EVOC Build to Order Dealer, thorough quality testing, a 1 Year Warranty, and access to our expert support staff. Contact us for more customization options. Free Windows 11 Upgrade eligible device.