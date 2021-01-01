From evoc
EVOC High Performance Systems X1702L (X170KM-G) 17.3' FHD 144Hz, 3.5 GHz i9-11900K, RTX 3080, 32 GB 3200MHz RAM, 2 TB PCIe SSD
Intel® 11th Generation Rocket Lake i9-11900K 8 Core - 16 Thread Processor, 3.5 GHz (Max Frequency 5.3 GHz), 16 MB Smart Cache with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3080 w/ 16 GB GDDR6 (Max TGP 165W) HIDevolution upgrades the 17.3" Matte FHD 144Hz, Wide View Angle, G-Sync Display Gaming Laptop by adding Gelid GC Extreme on CPU and GPU for improved performance and optimal system temperature HIDevolution installed PCIe based storage-2 TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD-ensures that you experience the fastest boot up & load times Installed by HIDevolution-32 GB (2 x 16 GB) of fast DDR4 3200MHz dual channel system memory (Speeds subject to system capability)-run memory hungry applications and multitask with ease HIDevolution Promise: Authorized EVOC Build to Order Dealer, thorough quality testing, a 1 Year Warranty, and access to our expert support staff. Contact us for more customization options. Free Windows 11 Upgrade eligible device.