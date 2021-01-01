COUGAR Aqua High-Performance CPU Liquid Cooler with Vibrant and Dazzling RGB LED Pump Head and a Remote Controller (Aqua 280)

Vibrant and Dazzling RGB LED Pump Head: The AQUA Series\u2019 Water Block packs together all the reliability and performance you expect from a high-end CPU cooler with a vibrant and dazzling RGB LED pump head to lights up your remarkable gaming builds. More than 100 RGB Effects with Driver-Free Remote Controller Motherboard Synchronization: Aqua is also compatible motherboards\u2019 5V connection with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync for helping you to fulfill system-wide lighting synchronization. Performance First: Incredible Fans: The included Vortex Omega fans with turbine blade and patented frame design are the best guarantee of excellent airflow, air pressure and extremely silent performance. CPU Socket: Intel Socket LGA 775 / 1155 / 1156 / 1151 / 1366 2011(Core i3 / i5 / i7 CPU) / 2066 AMD AM4/FM2 / FM1 / AM3+ / AM3 / AM2+AM2 CPU