Everbilt 36 Qt. High-Performance Cooler in Gray with Lockable Lid - Holds 40 lbs. of Ice

The Everbilt 36 Qt. Cooler is designed for river trips, camping, and other outdoor activities. The High-Density Polyurethane Foam insulation keeps ice for 4-days to 7-days, with a no-sweat design eliminating condensation on the outside of the cooler. It features Rubber Pad non-slip feet to keep the cooler secure in your vehicle or boat. An interlock no-fall lid stays up when you're unloading the cooler, and carry handles fold away for easy packing in truck or raft. A drain release is located at the base of the cooler so you can keep melted water out of the cooler and your food. Color: Gray.