High Noon Photographic Print

This Gizaun Art is a collage of individual wood boards, secured together using two 2" wood strips that run horizontally along the back of the art. Hanging hardware is included. Accent any indoor or outdoor living space with a single piece of wood art from our collection. Or try a combination. Each board has its own unique wood grain, knots and swirls. Gizaun Art blends the individuality of the wood with beautiful images to create natural, one-of-a-kind wood art. Gizaun Art uses wood as a canvas and sprays semi-translucent, all-weather Ultra Violet protected images directly into the grain. The result? An interplay of texture and color creating art that lives so naturally on the wood you might think it grew there. Our wood art will withstand wind, rain, snow and sun and looks amazing indoors or out. Size: 16 x 24