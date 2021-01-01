If you have over 75, 000 miles, you need the superior protection of America's first high mileage motor oil. Valvoline™ High Mileage MaxLife helps extend the life of your vehicle by fighting the four major signs of engine wear - reduced power, loss of fuel economy, oil leaks and increased oil consumption. The synthetic blend formula contains extra additives designed to combat these problems unique to aging cars and trucks. Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife Technology meets the API SN with SN PLUS specification, protecting gasoline direct injected engines from low-speed pre-ignition. Valvoline High Mileage MaxLife SAE 5W-20 Motor Oil- Easy Pour 5 Quart | 881162