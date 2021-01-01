From marset
Marset High Line LED Floor Lamp - Color: White
Earthy enough to blend with any interior. The High Line LED Floor Lamp by Marset is genuinely magnificent with a minimalistic and natural profile. This long floor lamp is basically an entire unit made of three wood blocks. A lacquered piece acts as the base and elegantly supports two solid wooden blocks that house the light source. The warm LED light creates a natural aura that blends with the entire fixture to rejuvenate your interior space. Color: White. Finish: Oak-White