Home Basics High Gloss Textured Ceramic Modern 4-Piece Bath Accessory Set in Black

Looking to transform your bathroom from ordinary to extraordinary. Transform your bathroom into an upscale, modern oasis with this 4 piece ceramic contemporary bath ensemble. Crafted of durable ceramic, this deluxe set includes a lotion dispenser, tooth brush holder, tumbler and soap dish to lend a cohesive look to your bath. The lotion dispenser is great for holding soaps and massage holes. The tooth brush accommodates up to Each piece boasts a modern silhouette and a solid hue that blends seamlessly with any modern decor, while the ornate vertical detailing add a touch of texture. Display it on the counter. Accessorize this set by placing each piece on one of our wide selection of bathroom vanity tray to keep your bathroom essentials beautifully displayed and organized during the morning rush. For easy maintenance, simply gently wash the set with mild soap and water. Color: Black.