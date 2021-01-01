From cafele
High Efficiency IR Cut Camera Module High Definition Fixed Lens Camera Module for Raspberry Pi for Test
Advertisement
5 million pixels, supports up to 2592 * 1944 size image output 15 cm flat ribbon cable to 15-pin MIPI Camera Serial Interface (CSI) connector OV5647 sensor in a fixed focal spot module The sensor itself has a native resolution of 5 megapixel, and has a fixed lens on board. The camera module is supported for Raspberry pi B 3/2, the preferred operating system for Raspberry Pi