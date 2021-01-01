From orac decor
Orac Decor | High Density Polyurethane Foam Foam Ceiling Medallion | Primed White | 37-1/2in Dia
Features a max cut out diameter of 3". This Orac Decor decorative classic ceiling medallion is versatile and can be easily adapted for applications like ceiling fans, chandeliers, lighting fixtures and more. The ceiling medallion is very durable and lightweight. Can be installed easily in places like offices, restaurants and retail stores. Weatherproof and impervious to moisture when painted. Can be used to adorn walls and doors., Weight: 6.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Orac Decor