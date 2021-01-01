From zhongshan junchang mould co., ltd.
High-definition 70A Professional Astronomical Telescope Stargazing and Moon Monocular Spectacles
Advertisement
Anti-reflection coating increases light transmittance and reduces light loss. The light glass lens filters stray light, optimizes sharpness and improves resolution. The entry model and student model are specially designed for beginners and students to popularize science. Features: Name: Astronomical telescope with star finder Material: aluminum alloy Caliber: 70mm Optical system: refraction Magnification: 180 times Eyepiece: H6MM, H20MMSR4mm Mirror body: metal Telescopic length of the tripod: 130 cm Focusing method: hand wheel Star finder: star spot finder Net weight: 2.13KG