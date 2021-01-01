From indie hair
High Clarity Privacy Filter for Microsoft Surface Laptop with Comply Attachment System (HCNMS002)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Nearly 20% more clarity than standard black Privacy Filters Includes comply attachment system to quickly and easily switch from world-class privacy to screen sharing with one Simple flip Effective 'black out' Privacy from side views outside the 60-degree viewing angle Provides excellent privacy while maintaining the glossy clarity of your screen Comply attachment system uses a proprietary hinge design to withstand the rigors of daily use Reduces 35% of blue light transmission from the display