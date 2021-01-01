From seymour-duncan

High Clarity Privacy Filter for Apple MacBook Pro 13 2016 Model or Newer with Comply Attachment System HCNAP001

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Nearly 20% more clarity than standard black Privacy Filters Includes comply attachment system to quickly and easily switch from world-class privacy to screen sharing with one Simple flip Effective 'black out' Privacy from side views outside the 60-degree viewing angle Provides excellent privacy while maintaining the glossy clarity of your screen Comply attachment system uses a proprietary hinge design to withstand the rigors of daily use Reduces 35% of blue light transmission from the display

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com