High Centre Planter by Vondom - Color: White (42012R-ICE)

2014 Design. Made in Spain by VONDOM. Vondom's High Centre Planter assumes a girthy posture for the thicker greens of your garden. Made from 100% recyclable polyethylene, this planter is lightweight, impact-resistant and weather-resistant. The High Centre's matte finish and classic design make it a perfect centerpiece for your modern home, indoors or out. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: White.