Techni Mobili High Back Sport Race Office Chair with Tilt and Height Adjustment, Executive Task Chair with Armrest and Non Marking Caster Wheels, Camel

Description: This Techni Mobili High Back Sport Race Chair with rolling and swivel quality makes it the best option for official work. This ergonomic chair brings impressive design and features built to emulate an ergonomic racing style seat which creates a modern stylish look without sacrificing functionality. This chair provides not only sleek and professional style but also sophisticated support for all-day comfort. The Techni Mobili Sport Race Chair, is perfect and modern for the Executive of the company, with its eye-catching Racer style camel and white upholstery colors, and padded arms which flip up so you can push it just under the tabletop. This racer series chair fits users up to 200 Lbs featuring a pneumatic seat height adjustment, a locking tilt control, and adjustable tilt tension providing optimal comfort and durability all in a modern sleek design. Color: Camel ERGONOMIC HOME AND OFFICE CHAIR: This versatile ergonomic office chair features a racer seat design with techniflex upholstery and padded armrests that provide optimal comfort and durability with a modern smooth design. MATERIAL: The arm desk chair is made with upholstered techniflex seating and eye-catching racer style camel and white upholstery color. This ergonomic office chair designed with the silver molded frame ROLLING AND SWIVEL: This swivel task chair can be rolled freely. The high-end rolling capabilities allow the user to move easily from one side to the other with smartly fashioned adjustable armrests TILT AND HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE: The pneumatic height adjustment mechanism provides a great seat height adjustment range and the reclining back has a tension control knob for your comfort NON MARKING CASTERS: Five rolling casters from the below can move you anywhere, which is preferable for office work. These painted steel base with dual durable nylon wheels are non-marking Overall Dimensions: H: 45.5-51.75 x W: 27 x D: 29.25 inches