From m-d building products
M-D Building Products High 3-3/8 in. x 34-1/2 in. Aluminum Threshold with Vinyl Seal, Gray
This threshold provides a seal on your door when it is closed by pressing against the bottom of the door to keep air, moisture, and dust out. When this product is properly installed, no additional hardware is needed, although door sweeps are often installed in conjunction to provide an attractive accent to the door and act as an insurance seal. This threshold sits 0.75 in. off the ground and provides a quality seal all year round. Color: Gray.