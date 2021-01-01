HiFi Desktop Bookshelf Speakers Pair 300 Watt Powered Bluetooth Compatible Active Passive Book Shelf Speakers Studio Monitor Computer Desk home.

300 WATT POWER: These portable full range high powered bookshelf speakers have a maximum power output of 300 watt and 150 watt RMS so you can play your favorite tracks as loud as you want and with style. Comes w/ power cable HI-FI SOUND REPRODUCTION: These active + passive bookshelf speakers are equipped w/ 5.25' monitor speaker driver and 1' aluminum dome tweeter and feature 4-8 Ohm impedance / 50Hz-20kHz frequency response for full range stereo sound reproduction COMPATIBLE WITH BLUETOOTH: The stereo speaker system is compatible w/ bluetooth for wireless audio streaming and works with devices like iPhone, android mobile phone, iPad, tablet, PC. Ideal for personal indoor home use or for outdoor DJ party CONNECTIONS: This bookshelf desktop speaker is equipped w/ RCA (L/R), Aux audio input and USB flash drive reader and supports MP3 digital audio file. Perfect for home theater, studio monitor, or computer desk applications