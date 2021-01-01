HiFi Audio Microphone for IP Security Cameras CCTV Surveillance RCA Microphone for DVRs wHigh Fidelity Pickups for Audio Recording AMHAP200 Male.

Best Quality Guranteed. Omnidirectional microphone - This hi fidelity microphone for security cameras is compatible with devices that have an RCA connection, such as dvr's, TV's, and some IP camera Noise reduction technology - the Am-Hap200 CCTV surveillance microphone has noise reduction technology that allows for clear audio without all the background noise. This audio microphone is able to pickup up to 328 square foot coverage range. Adjust Audio - with this RCA microphone you can adjust Audio, simply turn clockwise to increase volume, turn counter clockwise to decrease volume. Knob is located on rear part of the security microphone. The CCTV microphone comes with a cascade cable input which allows multiple microphones to be daisy-chained into each other. ENHANCE SECURITY - Works with PoE Security Cameras Models: IP4M-1028B/W, IP4M-1028EB/W, IP8M-2493EB/W, IP8M-2454EW, All DVRs (Male Connector Not Included