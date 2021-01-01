Hier 4 - Light Bright Satin Nickel

A series of lights that offer transitional style to blend with any decorating taste. The finished metal accents, white opal glass shades, and quality materials combine functionality without compromising design. This versatile interior lighting is backed by a worry-free 1-year limited warranty for peace of mind. The transitional style for contemporary and traditional living designed to upgrade your living space, this light fixture merges classic design elements with modern updates. Made from durable metal in a bright satin nickel finish, this vanity light boasts a clean look that pairs beautifully with coastal décor, traditional styles, and modern interior design. Its metal frame is beautifully accented with four opal glass shades. Hardwired and compatible with dimmer switches, this vanity light bar makes for the perfect bathroom lighting over the mirror. This 4-light wall sconce can be used with the light shining up or as a downlight to suit your preference.