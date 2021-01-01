HIDevolution MSI GE75 Raider 10SF 17.3' FHD 240Hz 2.3 GHz i7-10875H, RTX 2070, 32 GB 3200MHz RAM, 12 TB PCIe SSD Authorized Performance.

10th Generation Intel® Core i7 2.3 GHz 8 Core - 16 Thread Processor (i7-10875H Turbo to 5.1 GHz) with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 w/ 8 GB GDDR6 HIDevolution upgrades the 17.3' FHD 240Hz 3ms IPS-Level Display Gaming Laptop by adding Gelid GC Extreme on CPU and GPU for improved performance and optimal system temperature HIDevolution installed PCIe based storage-12 TB (1 x 4 TB + 1 x 8 TB) M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD-ensures that you experience the fastest boot up & load times Installed by HIDevolution-32 GB (2 x 16 GB) of fast DDR4 3200MHz dual channel system memory-run memory hungry applications and multitask with ease HIDevolution Promise: Authorized MSI Build to Order Seller, thorough quality testing, a 1 Year Warranty, and access to our expert support staff.