HIDevolution MSI GE66 Raider 10SGS 15.6" FHD 300Hz 2.6 GHz i7-10750H, RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, 64 GB 2666MHz RAM, 4 TB PCIe SSD Authorized.

10th Generation Intel® Core i7 2.6 GHz 6 Core - 12 Thread Processor (i7-10750H Turbo to 5.0 GHz) with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 Super Max-Q w/ 8 GB GDDR6 HIDevolution upgrades the 15.6' FHD 300Hz 3ms, Anti-Glare Wide View Angle Display Gaming Laptop by adding Gelid GC Extreme on CPU and GPU for improved performance and optimal system temperature HIDevolution installed PCIe based storage-4 TB (2 x 2 TB) M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD-ensures that you experience the fastest boot up & load times Installed by HIDevolution-64 GB (2 x 32 GB) of fast DDR4 2666MHz memory-run memory hungry applications and multitask with ease HIDevolution Promise: Authorized MSI Build to Order Seller, thorough quality testing, a 1 Year Warranty, and access to our expert support staff.