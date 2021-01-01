From razer
HIDevolution Razer Blade 17 17.3" FHD 240Hz Black 2.6 GHz i7-9750H, RTX 2080 Max-Q, 64GB 2666MHz RAM, 4TB PCIe SSD Authorized Performance.
Advertisement
9th Generation Intel Core 2.6 GHz 6 Core - 12 Thread Processor (i7-9750H Turbo to 4.5 GHz) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q w/ 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, Optimus™ Technology HIDevolution upgrades the 17.3" FHD 240Hz, TFT Illuminated w/ LED Technology, 6.0mm Micro Edge Bezel Display Gaming Laptop by adding Gelid GC Extreme on CPU and GPU for improved performance and optimal system temperature HIDevolution installed PCIe based storage-4TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD-ensures that you experience the fastest boot up & load times Installed by HIDevolution-64GB (2 x 32GB) of fast DDR4/2666MHz memory-run memory hungry applications and multitask with ease HIDevolution Promise: Authorized RAZER Build to Order Seller, thorough quality testing, a 1 Year Warranty, and access to our expert support staff.