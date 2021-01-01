Combine elegant design with energy-efficient LED light in the Hide-A-Lite Collection 1-Light 36-Inch Satin White Modern LED Linear Undercabinet Light. The fixture's frame is coated in a crisp satin white finish. An access plate and quick connect wire connectors make installation easy. The fixture is directly wired. Two armored cable fittings are included. The 5-CCT selectable LED light engine offers flexibility in application, allowing the choice of 5 different color temperatures allowing for the best lighting color to fulfill the design intent. An on-off switch on the front allows for easy task light illumination. For ideal illumination, 1 integrated LED is included (11.5w). 2700K/3000K/3500K/4000K/5000K. 90CRI. 859 delivered lumens. Dimmable. The LED light's sleek design is ideal for any bar, closet, garage, kitchen, laundry room, pantry, self-storage, storeroom, utility, or workspace in residential or commercial applications in contemporary, modern, traditional, and transitional style settings. It's time to breathe new life into the mundane every day with timeless and truly transformative lighting. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience. Progress Lighting products are designed for exceptional quality, reliability, and functionality. Progress Lighting Hide-a-lite 35.5-in Hardwired Strip Under Cabinet Lights in Satin White | P700028-028-CS