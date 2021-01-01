From taggies

Hidden Camera Spy Camera Wireless Security Nanny Cam with 1080P Full HD WiFi Night Vision Motion Detection Bluetooth SpeakerFM RadioCell Phone.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Clock Hidden Camera & HD 1080P VideoPerfectly hidden camera clock design, hard to notice there is a spy camera in the room. Full HD 1080P resolution keeps you well informed of what's happening in the room via the crystal clear images. Perfect for pet / baby monitoring, nanny cam, office monitoring, home security etc. Newest Updated Multifunctional DesignWork as a Bluetooth speaker with Bluetooth 4.1 in stereo sound, great to use it in home or outdoors; FM radio enjoy what you like anywhere; Alarm clock design a great helper to wake you up. Motion Detection Alarm and RecordThe hidden camera will send alerts and take picture to your phone app once a motion is detected. If you enable motion detection record on SD Card, it will auto take a short video and store it in SD card once there is motion activated. Auto Night Vision and Loop RecordingEnhanced Night vision with 8 high-power IR lens and ICR infrared filter, the vision distance u

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com