Noble House Hickson Mango Wood Coffee Table, White Distress, Brown
Tastefully designed and charmingly aesthetic, our coffee table takes your interior decor to the next level. This table offers a beautiful wood tabletop and traditionally turned frame to offer a homey farmhouse touch. Handcrafted lovingly from mango wood, this table offers your home a rich natural look that is perfect for holding a tray of snacks or an array of magazines. Our coffee table is finished with clean lines and a distressed finish, making this great for the living room or any other area in need of something new.FARMHOUSE STYLE: Our coffee table offers a farmhouse style that is known for its charm and simplicity. With a beautifully turned frame and a combination of clean, crisp lines and fresh wood, this table brings a homey feel to any living space.HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, including wood knots, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product.MANGO WOOD: Mango wood features gorgeous golden browns with natural hues that come from spalting, making each piece a one-of-a-kind color. Not only does this hardwood showcase unique patterns and take well to stains, but it also offers dense durability to resist wear and tear.DISTRESSED TWO-TONED FINISH: Completed with two-tone color and a distressed finish, this coffee table uses wood scoring and rub through techniques to create a rugged look that adds to its unique design. Coupled with wormholes and wood knots, every table is different, making this piece special to you.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This coffee table is 50.00" W x 16.00" D x 20.00" H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this table.