Hicks 100" Wide Velvet Right Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise

Our soft velvet fabric brings you a different experience, and the right-hand direction allows you to lie down and relax your whole body while working all day. The components that make up this sofa are a 2-seater, recliner. Removable and washable seat cover and back cushion cover to reduce your workload! Sharing this sectional motion sofa with your friends, family, and guests. Wrapped with soft fabric and framed with hard wood, quality and durability are guaranteed for your enjoyment. Fabric: Gray Velvet