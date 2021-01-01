International Concepts Hickory / Stone 42 in. Round Dual Drop Leaf Pedestal Table

42 in. round tables are the most popular choice for dining because it seats 4-people comfortably while not requiring much space. This dual drop leaf table will take up even less space when the leaves are down. You can scoot it to the wall and it will become a console table. This well made pedestal table comes in many different color choices. A catalyzed lacquer finish will protect your table for years to come. Easy to clean, simply wipe with damp cloth or use a little liquid dish soap when things get messy. The pre-catalyzed lacquer protects the table from water and chemicals and everyday use. International Concepts has been crafting solid wood home furnishings since 1979. Look for International Concepts coordinating chairs. Color: Hickory / Stone.