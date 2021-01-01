From lr home
LR Home Hickory Brown / White Floral Medallion Stripe Border Poly-Fill 26 in. x 26 in. Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye-pleasing designs to any room. This mandala pillow with a well-toned hickory brown hue is the perfect stand-alone accent or a great addition to a casual collection looking for a timeless classic. Handcrafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create. Color: Brown / White.