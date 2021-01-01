Boston Warehouse Trading Corp Hibiscus Quilted Cotton Oven Mitt

The Boston Warehouse oven mitt collection has a wide range of whimsical pieces featuring realistic, full color, double-sided art, fun addition to any kitchen décor. Display them in your kitchen as a conversation starter or stash them in your drawer next to the oven for light-duty use such as transporting warm dishes or cookies out of the oven and tea kettles. Not intended for use in high heat applications such as broiling or over an open flame. They make a great gift for theme parties or the person that has everything! Made of 100% cotton outer and inner fabric, which is quilted to a flame retardant synthetic fill. Hand wash in cold water with like colors and lay flat to dry.