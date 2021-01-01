Hibiscus Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (139450-1003)

The Hibiscus Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a cool and contemporary design that adds a twist to a softly shaped piece, making a bold statement in spaces with its handcrafted design. The swirled metal petals of the shade feature Hubbardton Forges hallmark textures from a forge fired process, creating a sense of movement around a single, visible lamp. Designed by Ori Goldberg, the flowing motion of this pendant light takes its inspiration from its flowering namesake, making an artful addition to the rooms it brightens. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting