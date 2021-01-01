Caterpillar Hi-Vis Trademark Men's 38 in. W x 32 in. L Hi-Vis Orange Polyester/Cotton Cargo Work Pant

When being seen can mean the difference between life and death, you should not depend on just a high-visibility jacket. Caterpillar's Hi-Vis Trademark pant can make all the difference. The Hi-Vis Trademark Pant is made from 8.2 oz. 80% polyester/20% cotton twill. It is durable, high-performing, comfortable and highly visible. It has a scuff guard and bottom hem trim made from 900 denier polyester for increased longevity, along with a 20 in. leg opening that should fit over any boot. The top loading knee pad pocket has the same 900 denier polyester (double layered) to increase performance in this critical area. Bending and squatting during the day is tough on the knees and circulation, but with CAT's articulated knee, the fabric bulge at the back of the knee is reduced to help maintain circulation. The Caterpillar Hi-Vis Trademark pant is ANSI certified Class E with 65 mm reflective tape below the knee pad pocket for increased visibility. With a total of 20 pockets you can find a space for everything you need. And yes, a cell phone pocket with hook and loop closure for security is included. Additional features, such as the 900 denier polyester pull out tool pockets, the inside waistband gripper tape, the extra-wide center back belt loop and the diamond shaped crotch gusset for ease of movement, make this CAT pant as fully featured as possible. When you need to be seen in all lighting conditions, you should be wearing the Caterpillar Hi-Vis Trademark Pant. Color: Hi-Vis Orange. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.