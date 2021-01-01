Adesse New York Hi Definition Liquid Lipstick is a silky, creamy full-coverage lipstick. Formulated with pigments, polymers, and Japanese sumac, plus vitamins C and E, it gives your lips the full coverage of a lipstick with the precision of a wand applicator in a single sweep. This product is PETA and Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free.



How do I use it: For best results, apply to the center of lips and blend outward.



From Adesse New York.