From jesco lighting
Jesco Lighting HHV904P20 2 Light Halogen Contempo Series Track Head Silver Track Lighting Heads
Jesco Lighting HHV904P20 2 Light Halogen Contempo Series Track Head 2- Light Line Voltage Track Head in White. Bulb Base: (2) PAR30 75W Not Included. c-UL-us Dry Location.Features:Designed for installation in dry locationsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDesigned to cast directed light at the required angleNot visible socket wireDimensions:Diameter: 3.75"Height: 5.875"Width: 6.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: PAR20Dimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 2Voltage: 120vVoltage Type: Line VoltageWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 50 Silver