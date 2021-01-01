WAC Lighting HHT-160L HT-160 H-Track 4" Tall Low Voltage Track Head - 75 Watts Black Track Lighting Heads Heads

WAC Lighting HHT-160L HT-160 H-Track 4" Tall Low Voltage Track Head - 75 Watts Form follows function with instrument-like design and technology of the Range low voltage spot. Engineered to precision, these specification grade luminaires are ideal for commercial, hospitality and retail applications where high performance and versatility are required. Low Voltage track fixture offered in a wide variety of styles and finishes for a multitude of lighting applications in residential, retail, commercial and hospitality environments. Available in H, J/J2, and L style track configurations. Built-in transformer has a 1W minimum load and can be installed with an LED lamp.Features 350° horizontal rotation and 90° vertical tiltIncludes a clear lens accessoryAdditional accessories availableDesigned for commercial or residential useDurable aluminum constructionRequires (1) 12 volt, 75 watt GU5.3 base MR16 bulbSmooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an ELV DimmerUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantiesDimensions Height: 4-1/16"Width: 2-1/2"Depth: 2-1/8"Product Weight: 1 lbsTrack Lighting Specifications System Type: H-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Low VoltageElectrical Specifications Max Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Voltage: 12Bulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Shape: MR16Bulb Included: No Heads Black