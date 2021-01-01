HHRT50 Road Trip Cb Radio - Emergency Radio, Travel Essentials, 2-Way Handheld Black Radio with Rooftop Magnet Mount Antenna, NOAA Channels, Dual.

MAGNETIC MOUNT MOBILE ANTENNA - Allows mobile operation from your vehicle. Mount the magnetic antenna to the roof of your car and use your radio easily from inside your vehicle. SOUND TRACKER SYSTEM - Dont miss any important information due to interference or static, with the Sound tracker system cutting 90% of the noise, you'll hear crystal clear communication 10 NOAA WEATHER CHANNELS - Be the first to know of incoming hazards or changing weather w/ instant access to NOAA weather channels 24 hours a day and audible tone if an emergency or threatening weather is nearby while monitoring up to 3 channels at once DUAL WATCH - select two channels to constantly monitor simultaneously. Keep an ear open for incoming transmissions on multiple channels so you will hear alerts around you. 40 CHANNEL ACCESS - Navigate the complete range of 40 channels for full coverage of CB stations.