Haunted Hill Farm HHCLOWN-7FLSA Life-Size Animatronic Clown, Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration, Multi

BE AFRAID. BE VERY AFRAID OF HAUNTED HILL’s Haunted Circus Collection. Buffy the Clown may not say much, but she doesn’t need to. Don’t be fooled by Buffy’s woeful expression. It’s all part of her show. Buffy’s eyes flash a fearsome red as she performs in the night. Dressed in a festive clown costume complete with polka dots, stripes, and a hat, one might mistake Buffy as friendly. That is, until they see the skull she clutches in her eerily human-like hands. LIFE-SIZE ANIMATRONIC: Poseable Halloween clown is perfect for your indoor or (covered) outdoor décor. Display your animated decoration in a variety of different scary and evil ways. MULTI-FUNCTION PROP: Creepy and spooky! This talking animated joker lights up and will turn your home into a haunted house in no time. Prop on the stand or hang the jester for an spooky graveyard look. TOUCH ACTIVATED: Place your figure at your front door or along your walkway to delight and frighten trick or treaters. FEATURES: Poseable arms, eyes light up red, and skull lights up green.