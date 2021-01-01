From hickory hardware
Hickory Hardware HH74651-ZZ Kids Corner 2-1/2 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Blue Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Hickory Hardware HH74651-ZZ Kids Corner 2-1/2 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull The Hickory Hardware Kids Corner Collection is sure to capture your child's imagination with playfully colorful designs. Decorate your child's cabinetry to inspire a wide variety of interests, including sports, animals, and vehicles.Features:Playful Blue FinishKids Corner CollectionTrain Design Short PullSpecifications:Center to Center: 2-1/2" (64 mm)Projection: 1" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Length: 3-11/16"Width: 1"Material: AcrylicIncludes: One (1) Cabinet Pull and Two (2) 1" X 8/32" ScrewsProduct Variations:HH74651-ZZ (This Model): 2-1/2" Center Blue Train Pull HH74648-ZZ: 2-1/2" Center Yellow Train PullHH74647-ZZ: 3-3/4" Center Blue Train PullHH74652-ZZ: 3-3/4" Center Yellow Train PullHH74658-ZZ: Fire Truck KnobHH74663-ZZ: Car Knob Bar Blue