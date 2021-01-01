From hitachi, ltd.

HGST Ultrastar He10 HUH721008AL5204 8 TB 3.5' Internal Hard Drive

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

HGST Ultrastar He10 HUH721008AL5204 8 TB 3.5' Internal Hard Drive

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com