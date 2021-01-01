Dacor HGR30P/NG Professional 30 Inch Wide 5.2 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Gas Range Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Ranges Gas Ranges

Dacor HGR30P/NG Professional 30 Inch Wide 5.2 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Gas Range A full-featured masterpiece of cooking perfection. True simmer dual-valve, dual-stacked burners reach way down to 800 BTUs for a truly controlled simmer and up to 18,000 BTUs for a moisture-sealing sear. Inside, a generously designed oven compartment with a three-part convection system.Feature:Ultra-Wide Continuous Grates: Easily slide pots and pans across spacious cooking surface with 14” wide continuous gratesCommercial Capacity: Large oven cavity can accommodate 3 full size commercial cookie sheetsInfrared Ceramic Broiler: Even browning and powerful searing with 18,000 BTU of powerDual Stack Simmer Sear Burners: Precise control at ultra-high or ultra-low temperatures for superb results every time - simmer, sear, sauté and melt with perfect controlThree-Part Pure Convection: For faster cooking time and even distribution of heat, convection element moves the heat across the entire oven cellIllumina Knobs: Know when your burners are on even from the distance with LED lit Illumina knobsPerma-Flame: No need to worry about extinguished flames with PermaFlame automatic re-ignitionGlideracks: Smooth gliding ball bearing system for moving heavier dishes in and out of the oven easily: Equipped with a convenient handle in front for a secure graspBrightVue Lighting: LED and halogen lighting ensures the entire oven is visibleAmerican Made- designed and manufactured in CaliforniaSpecifications:Total Capacity: 5.2 Cu. Ft.Front Left Burner BTU: 18000Front Right Burner BTU: 15000Back Left Burner BTU: 9500Back Right Burner BTU: 15000Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: NoSelf Cleaning: YesDepth: 26-7/8"Height: 35"Width: 29-7/8" Gas Ranges Stainless Steel